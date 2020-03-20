Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.12.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

