Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 33,143 shares of company stock valued at $225,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

