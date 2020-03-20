Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $3.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

