Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Altria Group by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,620,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,175,000 after purchasing an additional 478,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

MO opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

