Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $101.43 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.65.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

