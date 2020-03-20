Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

