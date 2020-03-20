Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts have commented on CXO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

