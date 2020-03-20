Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,900 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

