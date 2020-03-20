Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 429,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 134.92%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

