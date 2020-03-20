Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.