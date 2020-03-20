Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.