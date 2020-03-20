Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after buying an additional 265,441 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 365,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

