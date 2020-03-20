Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

GILD stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $4,919,759 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

