Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:WRI opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $32.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

