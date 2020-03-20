Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $623,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after buying an additional 1,538,816 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after buying an additional 410,702 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,465,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,810,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP opened at $8.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.