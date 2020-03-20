Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.