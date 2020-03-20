Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $42,110,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $33,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $31.82 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

