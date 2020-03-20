Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 657,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 340,241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $66.43 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.