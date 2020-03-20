Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $44.10 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.