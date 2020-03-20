Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $242.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.78 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average is $311.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

