Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,383,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,643 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,652,657.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,444,060 shares of company stock valued at $177,055,528 and have sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

