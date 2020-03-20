Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,964,000 after purchasing an additional 749,056 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of COG opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

