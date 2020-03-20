Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

