Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

NYSE EOG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

