Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $352,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $62.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

