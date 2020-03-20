Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.16

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 17581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 610,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Atlas Principals LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $611,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

