Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 4699325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Andrea Botta acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

