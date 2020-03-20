Chembio Diagnostics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 46.98% and a negative net margin of 39.68%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.34. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.