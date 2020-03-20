Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 1332444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,436,654. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

