Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,205,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $1,385,426.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

