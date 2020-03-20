Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

