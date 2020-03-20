Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Down 30% Following Analyst Downgrade

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) fell 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $4.24, 355,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 432,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 221,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.85%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

