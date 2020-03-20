Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $393.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
