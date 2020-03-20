Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $393.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $343.15 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.