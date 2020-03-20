Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

CRL opened at $108.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

