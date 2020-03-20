Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CYOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Changyou.Com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $556.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

