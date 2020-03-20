CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of CF Industries worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of CF stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

