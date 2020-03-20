CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.25.

TSE CEU opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last ninety days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

