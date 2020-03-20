CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.25.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.29. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.06.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,671.50. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.