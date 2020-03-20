CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

