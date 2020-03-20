Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:CERV opened at C$5.07 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of C$4.73 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.87.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

