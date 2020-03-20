Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.12.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.54. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

