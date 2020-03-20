Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Celanese worth $31,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from to in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

