CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.33

Media coverage about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CAT opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.20. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

