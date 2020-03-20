CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised CASINO GUICHARD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

CGUSY opened at $6.83 on Monday. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

