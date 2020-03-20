Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.36

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 75695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.