Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Carvana worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $30.01 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $115.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

