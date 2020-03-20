Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €19.40 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.02 ($20.95).

CA stock opened at €14.45 ($16.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.39. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

