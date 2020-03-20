Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 526,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.34% of Carlisle Companies worth $30,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,732,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 182,475 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.61 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.