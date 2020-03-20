Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,894 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cardinal Health worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,507,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.