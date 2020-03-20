Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$0.80 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James lowered Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Cardinal Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.23.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.70. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$3.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.75%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

